Volkswagen Introduces a New Six-Speed Manual Transmission Designed for SUVs

Outside of niche sports cars and limited-run Porsches, the mainstream relevance of our beloved manual gearbox seems to dim with each passing day. People want easy crossovers, autonomy, and electrification, none of which seem all that compatible with three pedals and a stick. Despite all of this, Volkswagen has just developed a new six-speed manual transmission that'll even work on family-hauler SUVs.

Quantifiably being the largest automaker in the world must be nice.

Known as the MQ281, VW's new six-speed is said to be more efficient, quieter, and more durable than the units it'll replace. Depending on what engine it's hooked up to, it'll apparently cut emissions by up to five grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer traveled. In Freedom units, that translates to around 0.28 ounces per mile. It'll withstand anywhere from 147 to 250 pound-feet of torque and was developed using a virtual tool that allowed for low-friction bearings, low-contact seals, and a stronger new housing.