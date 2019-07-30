Watch and Listen to a 1,500-HP Koenigsegg Regera Hypercar Shred Through a Set of Tires

What you're hearing and seeing is a titanium exhaust system tuned by Akrapovic and a body made of "pre-impregnated carbon fiber/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements."

"Lightweight sandwich reinforcements" is also what I will be calling my 3 p.m. bagels from here on out.

Skip to the 1:50 mark for a neat look at the Regera's fully digital instrumentation and the dizzying amount of temperature and pressure data that can be displayed at one time. This really isn't a car for posers, especially considering only 80 will ever be made, all of which have already been sold according to the video's uploader.

The $2-million Swedish hypercar uses a radical single-gear transmission the company calls Koenigsegg Direct Drive. Because I am not mechanically inclined enough to intelligently and succinctly tell you how it all works, here's Christian von Koenigsegg himself talking us through the technology a few years ago.