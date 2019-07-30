Watch and Listen to a 1,500-HP Koenigsegg Regera Hypercar Shred Through a Set of Tires
It’s always nice to see a crazy-exclusive machine that costs $2 million be put to good use, isn’t it?
Get ready to fall in automotive love all over again because today we have five solid minutes of the Koenigsegg Regera hypercar doing its hypercar thing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month.
Seen here shredding its Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires at the start of and flying through the famous British hillclimb, the Regera pumps out 1,500 horsepower and 1,475 pound-feet of torque from its 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and three electric motors. This Regera in particular has been equipped with something called the Ghost Package, a bundle that includes a front splitter, front canards, and a pair of "winglets" at the rear that all-in-all increases downforce by up to 20 percent.
What you're hearing and seeing is a titanium exhaust system tuned by Akrapovic and a body made of "pre-impregnated carbon fiber/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements."
"Lightweight sandwich reinforcements" is also what I will be calling my 3 p.m. bagels from here on out.
Skip to the 1:50 mark for a neat look at the Regera's fully digital instrumentation and the dizzying amount of temperature and pressure data that can be displayed at one time. This really isn't a car for posers, especially considering only 80 will ever be made, all of which have already been sold according to the video's uploader.
The $2-million Swedish hypercar uses a radical single-gear transmission the company calls Koenigsegg Direct Drive. Because I am not mechanically inclined enough to intelligently and succinctly tell you how it all works, here's Christian von Koenigsegg himself talking us through the technology a few years ago.
- RELATED300-MPH Koenigsegg Jesko Hypercar Boasts World's First Gyroscopic Gauge ClusterIt's like a Formula 1 car and an iPhone had a baby.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Koenigsegg Crash Its $2M Regera Hypercar in the Name of SafetyUnlike VW or Toyota, who have dozens of cars for crash testing, Koenigsegg is forced to rebuild the same carbon-fiber car after every session.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This One-of-Two, Street-Legal Porsche 917K Get Pushed to the Limit at GoodwoodThe car, which has supposedly been valued at $40 million, technically shouldn't exist at all.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch: Volkswagen Pulverizes Goodwood Hill Climb Record With Electric ID.R PrototypeVolkswagen and Romain Dumas just stole the Goodwood Hill Climb record from a freaking Formula 1 car.READ NOW
- RELATEDKoenigsegg Began With Frozen Chicken, Not HypercarsWe have frozen chicken and plastic bags to thank for bringing life to Koenigsegg.READ NOW