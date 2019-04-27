Watch Koenigsegg Crash Its $2M Regera Hypercar in the Name of Safety

Unlike car-printing giants Volkswagen or Toyota, a boutique automaker like Koenigsegg doesn't exactly have a bunch of Regera bodies lying around to sacrifice to the Euro NCAP (the European equivalent to IIHS). For that reason, all crash tests are done with pretty much the same car with Koenigsegg rebuilding it after each hit. Because of the Regera's carbon monocoque construction (and not to mention how expensive each additional Regera dummy would cost), it actually makes more sense to crash-and-rebuild rather than use multiple cars.

"It's cheaper to rebuild and repair and keep smashing the same car," company big boss Christian von Koenigsegg told Apex.One. "That's of course in a way more difficult because it needs to take multiple hits, but we designed for that and it saves us both time and money and resources."

Limited to just 80 units, the Regera uses a 1,500-horsepower, twin-turbo 5.0-liter V-8 hooked up to a single-gear direct-drive transmission. If you think that's cool, its Jesko successor produces 1,600 horsepower and is mated to a trick "Light Speed Transmission" featuring seven clutches.