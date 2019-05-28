300-MPH Koenigsegg Jesko Hypercar Boasts World's First Gyroscopic Gauge Cluster

When Koenigsegg revealed the 1,600-horsepower Jesko it told the world that it had created the first "megacar," which is basically a bespoke hypercar capable of producing one megawatt of power. If you're in the market (and willing to stomach the eye-watering price tag of $2.8 million), you can enjoy all of the amenities that the Jesko has to offer, including an awesome steering-wheel-mounted display that doesn't quite act like a normal instrument cluster.

The Jesko's display is unique as it isn't mounted statically inside of the dashboard like a traditional vehicle, but instead, it's mounted to the steering wheel. This means that as the driver rotates the wheel to turn into a corner, the display rotates with it. Seems like it would be hard to follow, no?

Koenigsegg thought about that too. And while the driver's head still has to follow the display, the mind doesn't have to decipher rotated text and imagery. Instead, the cluster uses a gyroscope to rotate the important information inversely to the wheel's movement and keeping it upright.