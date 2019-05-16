Koenigsegg to Reveal Hybrid V-8 Supercar That Could Cost Under $1 Million in 2020: Report
It'll apparently be propelled by a 5.0-liter engine that can run on pure alcohol for the sake of emissions and power.
Koenigsegg's least expensive car yet will reportedly be revealed in the first half of next year, with a price tag that could yet fall under $1,000,000.
In development since 2017 according to Autocar, this as-of-yet unnamed supercar is projected to cost between £700,000 and £800,000, or approximately between $900,000 and $1,000,000—still less than half as much as the Regera. This model's reveal will reportedly be expedited by a recent influx of cash and manpower from Koenigsegg's new business partner NEVS, the Chinese-owned successor to Saab.
"We get much more muscles and much more jobs, and that was what I was looking for," said Christian von Koenigsegg, the automaker's founder, on the NEVS deal according to Autocar.
This supercar is believed to be the same as that which will launch Koenigsegg from its boutique status today—it built only 18 cars in 2018—to mass-production territory. Koenigsegg intends for the model to occupy a previously untapped segment, one so promising that Koenigsegg won't discuss what it is until the car's reveal next year.
In addition to pioneering a new market segment, Koenigsegg hopes the model's powertrain will add to its distinctiveness. It will reportedly utilize a hybrid power plant, somehow combining electric motors with an ultra-advanced V-8, boasting 5.0 liters in displacement and twin turbochargers. It'll reportedly be capable of burning pure alcohol to reduce emissions and increase power density, both of which will further be aided by Koenigsegg's trailblazing pneumatic cylinder head, "Freevalve." In theory, this engine will be even more advanced and more powerful than the one making 1,600 horsepower and 1,100 pound-feet of torque in the Jesko, the Agera's successor.
Koenigsegg also reportedly has other models in development, though their details are not known at present.
- RELATEDWatch Koenigsegg Crash Its $2M Regera Hypercar in the Name of SafetyUnlike VW or Toyota, who have dozens of cars for crash testing, Koenigsegg is forced to rebuild the same carbon-fiber car after every session.READ NOW
- RELATEDKoenigsegg Began With Frozen Chicken, Not HypercarsWe have frozen chicken and plastic bags to thank for bringing life to Koenigsegg.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 1,600-HP, 300-MPH Koenigsegg Jesko Has Already Sold OutDespite it being the highest-volume car ever produced by Koenigsegg, all 125 units of the Jesko are already spoken for.READ NOW
- RELATEDSpeeding McLaren 720S Owner Gets Supercar Impounded, AgainThe driver was stopped by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. No word if he resembled Snidely Whiplash.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Taps Hypercar Maker Rimac to Develop Electric Sports CarA new sports EV and a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle will be the first to come from the collaboration, Hyundai says.READ NOW