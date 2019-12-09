Listen to the 1,600-HP Koenigsegg Jesko Roar to Life for the Very First Time

It’s not often that exclusive hypercar builder Koenigsegg comes out with a brand-new car, so whenever it does, it definitely catches our attention. Such is the case of the company’s new flagship vehicle: the 1,600-horsepower Jesko. While we already knew what the car looked like, how fast it could go, and just about how much it cost, we didn't know what it sounded like. Until now.

Koenigsegg posted a short video clip of one of its Jesko prototypes firing up its 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, marking the very first time the Jesko makes its angry voice known to the public.