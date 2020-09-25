Behold the 1,600-HP Koenigsegg Jesko's Absolutely Glorious Exhaust Sound

Posted to Scott Smith's Instagram account is a short video of the 1,600-horsepower Koenigsegg Jesko taking full advantage of an empty runway. I mean, when you've got a Swedish hypercar, nay, megacar and an out-of-commission runway at your disposal, it'd almost be rude not to. You might want to dig out your best pair of headphones for this one.

Between the hubbub surrounding Tesla Battery Day , BMW finally revealing the new M3 and M4 , and the remarkable saga of that abandoned Jeep Wrangler , it's been quite a week for car-related news. Thankfully, the weekend is upon us and we thought we'd take this opportunity to slow down (figuratively, at least) and share some automotive content that involves a little less thought.

The noise! The flames! The speed! The world might be a hellscape right now but this is a nice reminder that the cool, fast cars are still around to turn gasoline (and, in this case, possibly ethanol) into pure joy.

To refresh, what we're hearing here is a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 1,280 hp on standard gas or a frankly ridiculous 1,600 hp on E85. More interestingly perhaps, that massive stream of power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed "Light Speed Transmission" that uses seven wet, multi-disc clutches to shift between any of the forward gears at "near light speed." That is to say, really freakin' quick.

Beyond the four-digit power figure and revolutionary gearbox, however, the real proof of the Jesko's greatness might lie in the fact that company founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg decided to name the car after his father.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com