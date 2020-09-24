That Infamous Jeep Wrangler Stuck on a Dangerous Bike Trail Has Been Saved

Many thought it'd be impossible without a helicopter, but they've done it—that Jeep Wrangler stuck on California's Razor Ridge bike trail in a truly precarious spot has been recovered. Amazingly, no aerial antics were needed to yank the four-door JK off the cliffside and, instead, off-road ingenuity won out with the help of a local Jeep group. Rest assured, though—it wasn't easy. After seeing photos of the Wrangler's predicament that were sent in by on-site readers, it's even more amazing to see the feat completed. Both of the rig's passenger-side tires were off the narrow trail with the steering wheel cranked left, and that's where it sat for at least 36 hours. Passersby recorded the scene and sent it into The Drive, but as the day continued, the recovery effort grew.

Courtesy of The Drive reader

Courtesy of The Drive reader

Courtesy of The Drive reader

One video posted to Instagram showed what was supposedly a police helicopter surveying the area on Wednesday afternoon. It's known that officers were in contact with the Jeep's owner, as announced by Loma Linda mayor Phil Dupper. However, it wasn't the police or any sort of law enforcement who surmounted the tough task.

A team of four-wheelers from the SoCal Jeep club turned up with shackles, straps and winches a few hours before sunset above the San Bernardino Valley. The fleet of kitted-out Wranglers is said to have driven up from the Reche Canyon side so as to approach the stuck Jeep from the same angle. With the crew behind, they hooked up a series of straps to the black JK's front bumper.

Courtesy of The Drive reader

A video that was live-streamed in the club's Facebook group showed an even larger squad of people outside their vehicles, holding and keeping slack out of the straps. Perhaps the bravest of the bunch climbed into the dangling 4x4 to steer and apply throttle when needed, taking instructions from the crowd of people yelling out one step after the next. It's hard to say exactly how long the recovery took based on clips posted to social media, but the Wrangler was planted safely on the trail around the video's six-minute mark.