Your Best and Worst Ideas for Recovering That Jeep Wrangler Stuck on a California Ridge

Find a Helicopter

The issue is that there’s not enough clearance for the Jeep to get it’s balance without going over the cliff in a bad way.

The solution is to get a helicopter (Sikorsky S-70C Firehawk Preferred due to its sling load capacity of over 9Klbs) and attach 4 ton chains (3/8" grade 70) to the tow points on the jeep and using high strength steel lines to the chopper. Once there is significant tension on the line when the helicopter is above the jeep you have 2 options: First one is to go ahead and back the jeep up using the Sikorsky to lift the jeep a few feet off the ground and back to safety (He got up there unscathed to that point, he can get down safely from that point).

This has some risk, but is the safer of the two options.Second is to use the Sikorsky as a guide wire with constant tension and have a driver in the Jeep to back the car back to safety. More difficult and runs the risk of the jeep falling off the trail to the point where option one HAS to be used as a lifesaving measure. That’s my $.02

Drive It Out of There

Looking at the Jeep on the ridge trail: if someone were to anchor to the other side of the ridge, it might be possible to power the Jeep back up onto the trail. Then hand prep the path to back the vehicle out to a suitable place to turn it around. People should be prepared to spend a night up there, but it could be done.



20 Mule Team

Looks like someone following their GPS lol. To get down need someone with team of mules that are used to moving logs.

Call the National Guard

You can reach out to the CA National Guard to see if they can do a "training mission" with a chinook to get it down. There is already funding available for fixed and rotor wing missions that they may take this on.