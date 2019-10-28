Watch the Off-Road Rescue of a Rental Hyundai Tucson Stuck on a Utah Jeep Trail

The full video is also worth a watch because the crew in the yellow XJ Cherokee actually picks up the Hyundai driver halfway to the Hyundai—he had to hike quite a ways to get a cell signal to make a call for help—so you can hear his halfhearted attempts to explain his decision-making firsthand as they close in. Eventually the SUV comes into view lodged sideways across the trail (he was trying to turn around) at the bottom of a wash, with one wheel in the air, countless fresh scratches, and a fair amount of undercarriage damage.

Really, it's a wonder the Tucson was able to make it as far as it did, especially since this model is only front-wheel drive and doesn't feature any sort of modifications. It has just 6.4 inches of ground clearance to manage all those sizable rocks and imposing ledges littering the trail—by comparison, a Subaru Crosstrek has 8.7 inches—which alone explains how the crossover's underside got to be in such sorry shape

Getting it unstuck is the easy part. The second half of the video shows why these off-road extraction companies often charge upwards of $200 an hour—towing a crossover back up a rocky trail without completely ripping out its oil pan is no small feat. Even with that beastly XJ pulling and the unfortunate driver behind the wheel of the Hyundai to steer around obstacles, it still takes a lot of careful rock stacking and a keen understanding of off-road angles to get it out in one piece.

Eventually, the Hyundai reaches level ground, oil pan intact, and the driver is sent along his merry way to cook up a whopper of an excuse for the rental company. Even if he sprang for the insurance, those policies do not cover off-road driving. Chances are he's got a long fight ahead of him if he wants to avoid writing a check for a few thousand bucks.