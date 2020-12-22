A Volkswagen Touareg Wheeling Moab Trails and Black Bear Pass Is Truly Living Its Best Life

Hell's Revenge is classified as an Intermediate trail, where some kind of traction aid (such as traction control or locking differentials) and 33-inch tires are recommended, according to Cruise Moab.

You have to respect the Touareg crew's dedication to going absolutely everywhere they can with this thing. If you mess up once, get back out there—y'know, on another trail where it's all too easy to roll over if you get it wrong. The Moab video is even more impressive given how much the Volkswagen teeter-totters on two wheels as it climbs on up. If the resolution were higher than 480p, we could probably make out the entire underbody of the Touareg.

See? Those of you with more capable vehicles than a second-gen Touareg have no excuse not to be out there yourselves. Go forth, and send it, my friends.

