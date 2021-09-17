It was pretty clear why the Lexus needed help: An extremely steep slope later measured to be 35 degrees (or about a 70 percent grade) combined with a loose surface to make driving uphill nearly impossible. Matt's Corvair found traction, though, and got uphill of the Lexus to help pull it to a safer spot for a turnaround they saw on a map. That spot indeed turned out to be flatter, but not by much, still coming in at about a 20-degree slope.

Of course, even after turning around, they weren't out of the woods yet. Despite descending cautiously, the dusty trail made the Corvair slide sideways; a dangerous situation that could end in the vehicle digging in, and entering a roll with no obstacles to stop it 'til the bottom. Taking their time, though, meant both vehicles got safely down, presumably leaving the Lexus' owner with a big bill—and a lesson learned.

At least they weren't trying something like this in a Hyundai Tucson rental.

