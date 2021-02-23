The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is a Revolutionary EV With Up to 300 HP and a Smart Interior

Hyundai explains that the "Universal Island" sliding console allows passengers to not only enjoy more flexibility but also freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot. Second-row passengers also can enjoy center console features, such as cup holders, a 15-watt fast wireless phone charger, and USB ports. Greater functionality than a static storage box, that's for sure.
Adjacent to the digital gauge cluster is a metal insert that can accommodate a multi-purpose tray holder. The EV's infotainment system is the first to integrate a new design theme called Jong-e Graphic User Interface (GUI) that offers various interior ambiance settings, such as soft, delicate, and exuberant. The wide, configurable, dual-cockpit features a 12-inch touchscreen and hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs. For the first time in Hyundai, this EV features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. As expected these days, further comfort features include a heated steering wheel and front seats, simple voice commands to control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing and other functions, weather status updates, and a premium Bose sound system with eight speakers.
The Ioniq 5's ceiling consists of one large glass panel without any support materials, and can also be equipped with a solar roof, which supports the vehicle’s electric power source by collecting energy and transferring it to the battery pack. Meanwhile, the car's driver assistance system includes highway driving assist 2, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and more.