Bollinger B1 and B2 Electric Trucks Get More User-Friendly Designs Ahead of Production

In terms of the changes, it's important to note that the beltline has been subtly raised to give more headroom to occupants while also extending the front cargo space. Team Bollinger believes "this visually impacted the exterior design in a positive way, by keeping a majority of the visual weight below that beltline, the chamfer that runs the length of the body side, just below the hood." More stable and sturdy looking, now ready for the tallest among us.

With the taller beltline comes a larger glasshouse as well, correcting proportions and improving visibility. Under the hood, Bollinger has also achieved what it calls "a breakthrough in thermal management." By reducing the radiator size, the team can now use a slim cooling unit behind the bumper with better airflow. With the dual, top-mounted radiators not needed anymore, the frunk could be widened significantly. The headlights have also moved outboard, which Bollinger says creates a similar mounting strategy as the rear lights, allowing further symmetry in their design.

Last but not least, the B-pillar was moved forward for better ingress and egress for rear occupants. And with that move making sliding glass window cassettes less effective, Bollinger opted to go with the time-proven technology of manual crank windows, which it says is much lighter and just as robust as the sliding glass design.