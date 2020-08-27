Bollinger Plans to Make New Electric Deliver-E Van in 2022 With 200 Miles of Range

Bollinger's most well-known vehicle so far is its extremely boxy B1 electric sport utility vehicle, but now they have a brand-new curvy concept meant for delivery fleets. It's called the Deliver-E, and it's an electric delivery van Bollinger plans to start building in 2022. The vaguely Tootsie Roll-shaped Deliver-E may look as different from the B1 as possible on the outside, but Bollinger says they're leveraging the company's existing technology, engineering and components to make this concept van a reality—and start production in just two years. Its motors, inverters, battery and gearboxes are shared with the rest of Bollinger's all-electric lineup.

Bollinger Motors

Yet the Deliver-E is specifically built for deliveries, with a low load floor height of 18 inches, a height tall enough to walk in and a high-strength steel frame that Bollinger designed for 10 years of durability. The Deliver-E is scalable to multiple sizes to fit a range of different uses, with vans that fit into medium-duty classes 2B, 3, 4 and 5. It's a front-wheel-drive platform with independent front and rear suspension, so it's relatively easy to change up what's behind the front axle. It will also come with a wide selection of battery packs: 70, 105, 140, 175, and 210 kWh. The maximum range offered for the Deliver-E is 200 miles, but Bollinger Motors CEO Robert Bollinger told the New York Times that many delivery runs are shorter than that, and budget-conscious businesses may opt for smaller battery packs accordingly. A 100 kWh DC fast-charging system fuels those batteries.

Bollinger Motors