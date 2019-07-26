The Kia Stinger GT420 Is a 422-HP, Stripped-Out Sports Sedan Built for the Racetrack

Once the editorial duties of automakers' pre-production press cars are complete, they are usually crushed in order to avoid technically unfinished liabilities driving around on public roads. Kia Motors U.K., however, decided to do something different with one of its old Stinger test cars. Instead of sending the sporty sedan to the scrapyard, Kia took it off the streets and turned it into something it calls the Stinger GT420: a powerful one-off model built specifically for the racetrack.

Based on the same red Stinger GT S that appeared in both The Grand Tour and Top Gear, the GT420 had its 3.3-liter V-6 tweaked to produce 422 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque—up from its original 365 ponies and 376 pound-feet. This was achieved through revisions of the ECU, HKS spark plugs, a K&N sports air filter, and a lighter catless exhaust system. A beefier automatic transmission cooler has been fitted while the eight-speed's software has been tuned to dole out faster shifts.