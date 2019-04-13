Volkswagen Facing Class-Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Selling Illegal Pre-Production Cars as CPO

Back in December, a report surfaced accusing Volkswagen of illegally selling over 6,700 pre-production cars to consumers instead of crushing them. A class-action lawsuit has now been proposed in federal court, formally accusing the German automaker as well as its Audi luxury arm of defrauding and endangering its customers by passing off the non-road-legal test vehicles as certified pre-owned.

Filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the suit references the Dieselgate scandal, saying VW tried to "to yet again defraud consumers by illegally titling, marketing, and selling so-called certified pre-owned vehicles to unsuspecting customers."

Allegedly, VW took pre-production press cars—cars that manufacturers routinely give us journalists to putter around in—and corporate fleet cars and passed them off as "Carfax one-owner" CPO vehicles once the media and execs were done with them.

"Specifically, Volkswagen misrepresented the certification, prior use and mileage of these vehicles to induce the fraudulent sale of these CPO cars...when in fact, Volkswagen knew that these pre-production cars violated Federal Safety Standards and could not be legally sold in the United States," reads the lawsuit.

What's more, VW apparently tried to hide this misconduct "by providing a secret data feed to Carfax that manipulated how and when the mileage would appear in the Carfax vehicle history reports," thereby committing Federal Odometer Fraud. Last year, it issued a recall and offered to buy back several hundred illegally titled cars.

When The Drive reached out to Volkswagen for comment, the company did not deny selling "early production" cars to the public, issuing a recall for them, or buying them back but refutes the alleged nature of the recall as well as "numerous factual misrepresentations" in the proposed lawsuit.