Hyundai Is the One to Watch in the Race for EVs. Here’s Why

The race to lead the automotive industry through electrification is often viewed as a clash between long-established giants and new disruptors—see General Motors versus the Volkswagen Group, or Ford and Tesla trading blows. Though it’s not quite a zero sum game, there will be clear winners and losers over the next decade. And we’re here to point out that in ten years time, you might just be looking back and wishing you’d bet more on one dark horse in particular: Hyundai.

Yes, Hyundai. As it stands now in 2021, with striking designs, interesting battery tech, and a robust product pipeline, the Korean automaker could emerge among the companies that transition fastest to EVs. Could—this is informed analysis, not a guarantee. Its battery-electrics will come fast, entering the mass market on pace with those from GM and Ford. Hyundai’s smart enough not to try to compete in full-size electric pickup trucks, still the last stronghold for the Detroit 2.5, not least because they’re largely unsellable outside North America. The lackluster results for Nissan and Toyota after 20 years of building U.S.-style full-size pickups provide an object lesson. But Hyundai has aggressive plans for the rest of the light truck and passenger vehicle market.

Of course, every automaker worth its salt these days has a bold plan to launch a flotilla of electric vehicles over the next 5-10 years and is pouring billions of dollars into making it happen. What's slightly different here is that Hyundai has shown over the past decade it can notably improve its cars with each generation and break new ground as fast as any other maker, all while keeping prices relatively close to Earth. It was late to SUVs, but now it has a full lineup that leads its sales and offers good value for the money. With the playing field mostly leveled by a tectonic technological shift, expect Hyundai to do the same with electric vehicles, even as the global patchwork of emissions regulations and cultural divides means different markets will move at different speeds.

When the company launched vehicles with plugs in the U.S. in 2014, it didn’t limit them to two vehicles (as GM did), but released half a dozen of them. They were BEVs with ranges from 100 to 230 miles, various plug-in hybrid models of sedan and now SUV, and more are coming. Hyundai also wants to play in the world of hydrogen vehicles, though it is wisely focusing on freight movement rather than personal-use vehicles. But that’s a different story altogether. What matters now is understanding how Hyundai became a force to be reckoned with in this all-important, high-stakes battle.