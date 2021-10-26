Here's How GM Plans to Roll Out 40,000 Public Fast Chargers in North America

General Motors announced last week that it's making a roughly $750 million investment into electric vehicle charging but didn't really give any details about what that would actually entail. Now, though, the manufacturer has explained that the first step starts in 2022, with 40,000 public fast chargers being installed across the United States and Canada.

The chargers will be installed organically, GM says, to address what it calls "charging deserts" where communities are significantly under-served by public chargers. They're going to be GM's own Level 2 chargers, an Ultium design that uses J1772 ports and will be open for any compatible cars to use—and, where possible, for free.

The Drive spoke to GM's North America Director of EV Commercialization and Ecosystem Hoss Hassani about how the scheme would actually work; it's called the Dealer Community Charging Program and leans on GM's existing network of dealerships. GM says that almost 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within ten miles of one of its dealers. But the good news is, you won't have to have the fun experience of hanging out on a dealer lot to use them.

Of GM's 4,500-and-a-few dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, each one can request to become part of the program and GM has allocated roughly ten chargers per dealership. When the store is signed up, then GM will—with the dealer—identify good locations nearby to install chargers and work to get agreements with them.

"We want to put a focus on workplaces," Hassani told me. "Workplaces covers the gamut of companies we all buy products from to schools, hospitals and health care facilities and so forth. So workplaces is a very important category that we want to prioritize and then other areas that we're also prioritizing are recreational destinations, parks, sports and entertainment venues and so forth, places with high dwell times."

So you're not gonna have to sit there looking at a bunch of new Cadillacs and twiddling your thumbs while you charge your car. GM's logic is pretty simple: it wants to convince you to buy EVs. "The reason for prioritizing workplace within the parameters that we're setting is because we know that workplace charging can be a real consideration boost or adoption boost for customers who maybe don't have ready access to charging in their home."