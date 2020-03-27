President Trump Apparently 'Orders' GM To Make Ventilators Under Defense Production Act

Mere hours after General Motors confirmed it will produce critical care ventilators with medical equipment company Ventec Life Systems, President Donald Trump issued orders for the automaker to build the devices under the Defense Production Act—a Cold War-era law now being used to ramp up medical supplies as part of the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, however, comes merely a day after Trump questioned the need to acquire tens of thousands of ventilators, and after news reports emerged that the White House and GM had reached an impasse over the billion-dollar cost of production. Trump was also sharply critical of GM and its CEO Mary Barra on Twitter this morning in the lead-up to his decision this afternoon.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said in remarks quoted by The Hill. He added, "GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."

GM spokesman Jim Cain told CNBC that "the order does not change GM’s previously announced plans or schedule to produce the ventilators."

And it appears GM was, in fact, already in the process of moving on the ventilators. The automaker released a statement this morning saying it would make the ventilators at its Kokomo, Indiana manufacturing facility and begin shipping them as soon as next month. GM also said it was covering the costs of the effort.

Trump has often had a contentious relationship with GM—and has frequently turned the automaker into a punching bag on Twitter—but what has transpired over the past 24 hours has felt especially unusual.

Hospitals across the U.S. have expressed a critical, life-or-death need for more ventilators, which are used to treat COVID-19 patients with respiratory dysfunction. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state is currently the epicenter of the viral outbreak in the U.S., has said they may need as many as 30,000 ventilators.

However, when Trump called into Sean Hannity's show on Fox News Thursday evening, he was dismissive of that request. "I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they're going to need," the president said.

Then on Thursday night, the New York Times released a story saying the White House balked at GM and Ventec's planned announcement to build the ventilators, apparently over the $1 billion cost, which included several hundred million dollars up front to retool the Kokomo plant. The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were then said to be shopping around.

After that story ran, Trump lashed out at GM, Barra and the media on Twitter. The president also implored GM to produce the ventilators at the Lordstown, Ohio factory, a plant it sold last year and no longer owns.