Trump's Visit to Ford's Ventilator Plant Was Predictably Bizarre

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. Today we're talking about President Trump's visit to Ford's ventilator plant in Michigan, whether troubled Nissan's partner Renault can survive without a bailout, and Lucid Motors—remember them? As a programming note: Speed Lines will not appear on The Drive next week, as I am absconding to a cabin in the middle of nowhere to attempt something as close to a vacation as I can manage during a pandemic. If you need to know what's going on, email Kyle Cheromcha or Jerry Perez directly and ask them. I'm sure they'd be thrilled to personally fill you in on an individual basis. Trump Praises Automakers, But Visit Eclipsed By Mask Controversy In a normal timeline, President Donald Trump's visit Thursday to a Ford plant now making ventilators in Ypsilanti, Michigan would've been straightforward. Easy. Simple. Tour the facility, say some words, take some photos, give a thumbs up to all the work being done by factories everywhere with aggressive new safety measures in place. That, of course, is not how things went down. While Trump did heap praise on Ford and the other American automakers, as quoted by Automotive News:

“I want to commend Ford, along with General Motors, General Electric, Fiat Chrysler and so many other companies, a lot of them in this area, for blazing a trail to safely restart America’s economic engines,” he said. “I want to thank you all for leading America back to work.” Trump mentioned the upcoming Ford Bronco SUV, calling it a “big winner,” and saying Ford planned to hire 2,000 workers to build it at the nearby Michigan Assembly Plant. The vehicle is expected to go on sale early next year.

Much of the visit was eclipsed by other controversies. First, Trump visited the plant technically in violation of an order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—whom the president and some of his most ardent supporters have frequently targeted—to avoid tours of manufacturing plants. Second, the mask thing. Michigan's attorney general requested Trump wear a mask while there, as all personnel are required to, but he waffled on whether he would or not and Ford didn't step up to force him to do so. So in the end, Trump did, but only when out of the view of cameras, something he readily admitted to. "Well, I did wear—I had one on before. I wore one in this back area, but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. But, no, where I had it, in the back area, I did put a mask on," Trump said. "I think it sets an example. I think it sets an example both ways." He later railed against the United Auto Workers union for not endorsing him. There's no deep analysis to come away from here, except to say that as the auto industry returns to work—with some hiccups and pauses as reinfections happen at factories and as many workers are openly fearful of their safety—it is baffling that something as simple as wearing a mask in public for a couple weeks or whatever to protect other people has become such a needlessly partisan issue. Anyway, expect more repeats of this as we close in on the election in November. Auto factories are always props for this sort of thing. And Trump isn't done sparring with officials in the home state of American car manufacturing. I would give anything to live in a timeline that isn't as dumb as this one. Renault In Trouble Moving right along. One automaker having a lot of trouble right now is Renault, the French automaker that lacks a large global footprint—it recently exited China, the world's largest car market—and its sales are tanking like everyone else's during the pandemic. France's finance minister has warned that without government loans, Renault could go out of business. The French government already owns a 15 percent share of Renault, but the automaker may need more direct funding even as it seeks to cull $2.2 billion in expenses over the next two years. From Reuters, quoting Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire: