Faraday Future Forced to Sell Its Own Headquarters, Assets to Stay Afloat: Report

Aspiring electric car manufacturer Faraday Future has reportedly sold off its own headquarters for some much-needed cash to prevent itself from going under in the wake of recent cashflow problems.

A source familiar to the matter allegedly told The Verge that Faraday Future accepted a $10 million offer from a subsidiary of New York-based real estate firm Atlas Capital for the building, located in Gardena, California, on March 8. Faraday Future is reportedly leasing this building from its new owners.

The Drive has contacted Faraday Future for comment on the claim that its headquarters has been sold, which if true, would mark the second major sale of land attempted by the company. Faraday Future announced on March 13 that its 900-acre plot of land north of Las Vegas, Nevada, originally meant to be the site of a factory that would cost over $1 billion, was also for sale for the sum of $40 million.