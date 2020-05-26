No, Ford Did Not Secretly Reveal the 2021 Bronco to President Trump Last Week

As we know, President Donald Trump paid a controversial visit to Ford's ventilator plant in Michigan last week. But we're not here to talk politics—today, we're digging into rumors that surfaced after the event, namely a report that company executives may have held an exclusive 2021 Ford Bronco reveal party for the commander in chief. As The Drive has since learned, though, it didn't happen.

A surreptitious photo posted to the Bronco6G forum last week depicts a Bronco under a sheet and parked next to its Ranger pickup platform-mate during Trump's Thursday trip to the Rawsonville facility. This is helpful for size comparison, as we've not seen a full-size Bronco alongside another model to this point. It looks slightly taller than the Ranger with a higher hood line; the rest of its boxy silhouette is as expected from previous leaks of the highly-hyped off-roader.

There was immediate speculation that this photo was taken shortly before or after President Trump got a sneak peek of the truck during the closed-door portion of his visit. A Ford spokesperson confirmed via email, however, that the camouflaged Bronco was brought in solely as a way to generate excitement for workers. While it might make sense for Ford CEO Jim Hackett and Chairman Bill Ford to court the president given their past differences on trade and foreign manufacturing, it appears they didn't use the new Bronco to do so.