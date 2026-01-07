2026 Honda Civic Type R Starts Way Too Close to $50K

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We’ve been inching closer to it for years now, but the era of the $50K Honda Civic Type R is practically upon us. The price for the 2026 iteration of the sports sedan has risen again by another grand, to $48,090, including a $1,195 delivery fee.

As far as we know, this year’s CTR remains unchanged from last year’s model. But all things must go up, especially in this age of tariffs, and so too must the most decorated compact sports car on the market.

Of course, the Type R’s competition hasn’t stayed put, either. The Toyota GR Corolla now starts at $41,115 and comes with less equipment than the Civic grants. The Volkswagen Golf R cannot be had for less than $50,730. And I wrote yesterday about how the Subaru WRX’s recent window sticker hikes likely ate into its sales; the 2025 edition started at $38,920, and we’ll probably learn about the 2026 update later this week.

About the only deal on a stout sport compact new off the lot, supposing you can steer clear of any dealer adjustments, is the Hyundai Elantra N. At $36,345—$750 more than last year’s—it’s looking like a better value every day. All things being equal, I’d rather have the Honda, but for another $12,000? You’d be mad not to choose 95% of that experience for 75% of the price.

Honda

The glass-half-full angle here, at least if you’re a Honda exec, is that this bump creates more breathing room from the Civic Si and Prelude to the Type R. The Si is a wonderfully fun daily, but at $32,690 for 2026, it’s getting up there, too. And the Prelude, well, I haven’t spoken to a single person who thinks the hybrid coupe should justify $43,195 on paper, even if it is easily the best looking of the bunch.

Honestly, if the Civic Si had a smidge more power, I reckon it would be perfect for most enthusiasts, myself included. The Civic has gained around 300 pounds over the last 20 years, but the Si has added zero horsepower to compensate. It’s a shame, because the modern Civic is as good as an economy car gets in this day and age.

But back to the Type R. What say you? It’s certainly a great machine, but can Honda still demand that kind of cash for it? Let us know in the comments.

