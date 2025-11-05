Honda Odyssey With a Civic Type R Engine and 6-Speed Manual Slays SEMA

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Great though the Honda Civic Type R may be, it’s no family car. I’m sure some moms and dads are out there schlepping around peewee football gear in their hot hatch, but you can bet it’s a chore. If they’ve done it for any time at all, they’ll probably be salivating over Bisimoto Engineering‘s latest project: a Type R-swapped Honda Odyssey fan with a K20C1 and a six-speed manual.

Now, Bisimoto has created this type of maniacal minivan in the past. The aftermarket staple’s 1,000-horsepower Odyssey was actually featured on The Drive‘s YouTube channel 10 years ago, though that was a different beast altogether. This 2025 model only has a fraction of the horsepower, but that doesn’t make it lame by any stretch.

Jordan Distributors Inc.

The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is upgraded (of course) with a stage two Mitsubishi turbo that’s capable of more than 550 horsepower. Hondata tuning enables the car to run a flex fuel setup, so you can fill up on E85 corn ethanol if the gas station with your kids’ favorite snacks doesn’t carry 93 octane. And finally, Function Werk made the downpipe and signature tri-tip exhaust in a nod to the current FL5 Civic Type R.

Once that output makes its way through the stick-shift, it goes to a limited-slip front diff that hopes and prays to provide traction with 275/35 Toyo Proxes R888R tires. The front suspension runs a MacPherson strut setup, while the rear is a multi-link with BC coilovers and adaptive dampers. Pretty nifty, and not just for an Odyssey.

Everything should feel as nice as it sounds on paper, too, thanks to mindful upgrades like the Acuity shifter cables and knob. Bisimoto’s partner, Jordan Distributors Inc., also did a ton to make sure the Odyssey retains its factory usability. From providing the Type R engine harness to the ghost key push-to-start system, JDI played a big role in making this feel like an OEM+ build.

If I had to pick between this and Bisi’s 1,000-hp Odyssey, I’d have to go with this one. I respect ’em both, but I’m absolutely positive my wife would get tired of all the burnouts in the other van. Plus, this one is relatively tasteful, and I bet driving it is a real good time. That’s not always the case with four-digit-horsepower cars—not that it’s a bad problem to have, necessarily.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com