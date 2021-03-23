This Shop Is Dropping a Civic Type R Crate Engine Into a 1996 Honda Accord Wagon

Earlier this year, Honda Performance Development announced that it would offer up the awesome Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbo-four as a crate engine, not just to certified race teams but to the general public. To drum up hype and show people what could be done with these off-the-shelf motors, HPD handed three of them to tuners for a trio of special builds. One of these happened to be California wheelmaker Fifteen52, a company that's celebrating its 25th anniversary. And because these guys clearly have great taste, they decided to plop Honda's hot hatch engine into a 1996 Accord Wagon. (Because 1996 was 25 years ago, get it?)

Of course, Fifteen52 didn't choose this particular car because it happened to be the only 25-year-old Honda lying around. Instead, the team chose this generation of Accord because it was a bit of a legend in Japanese Touring Car Championship racing, taking home titles in both 1996 and 1997.