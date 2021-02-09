You Can Finally Buy a Honda Civic Type R Crate Engine Complete With an ECU and Wiring Harness

Honda Performance Development has been selling the fantastic Civic Type R's K20C1 as a crate engine for a while now. Starting later this year, though, the company will be offering it with a limited-run "Controls Package" that includes an ECU and wiring harness to make your K-swap that much easier. Oh, and the engine will no longer be restricted to just race teams because Honda is opening sales up to anyone with a thick enough wallet.

That said, there are still a couple of things that will probably hinder one from dropping this into any ol' beater. Only 93 of these packages will be made available, for starters, and the engine is not road-legal. But provided you can get one allocated, a factory-fresh Type R engine could be just what that 10-year-old base Civic needs to become a track-only sleeper. The package has been "specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications," after all.