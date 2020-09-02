2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is Lighter, Grippier, and Very Yellow

As part of the slow march towards finally being done with 2020, manufacturers and dealers are beginning to replace this year's cars with 2021 models. And in the case of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R, this means a new special edition model to further tempt you into plunking down some serious cash for today's hottest hot hatch.

While the regular 2021 Type R appears to be identical to this year's model, Honda's pocket rocket now gets a slightly lighter, very yellow Limited Edition version. Painted in eye-catching Phoenix Yellow, as if the CTR wasn't attention-grabbing enough already, this Limited Edition will also rock a black roof, black mirror caps, a black hood vent, and a darker chrome "Civic" badge on the hatch.