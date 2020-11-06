The 807-HP V8 Hellcat Redeye Crate Engine Is Here for Your Swapping Pleasure

Mopar is no stranger to pumping out powerful, swap-worthy crate engines. By now, you probably already know about the 392 Hemi as well as the 707-horsepower Hellcat V8. Well, on Friday, the family grew by one as Fiat-Chrysler announced an all-new entry to the lineup—a "Hellcrate" Redeye—slotted directly below its almighty Hellephant.

As the name suggests, this engine is a take on the standard supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, only this time the engineers at Mopar turned the volume up to 11. The Redeye designation should also sound familiar, as it's the same appointment that Dodge gave to the 797-hp Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye models.

Through the magic of forced induction, Dodge managed to squeeze some extra power out of the new Hellcrate Redeye by slapping on a larger supercharger and cranking up the boost from 11.6 psi to 14.5 psi. The result is a healthy increase to 807 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque.

FCA's Head of Passenger Cars Tim Kuniskis mentioned owners of "pre-1976" vehicles specifically in a press release, but really, the swap possibilities are endless. After all, we've seen a Hellcat in a Miata before.

The attraction to American muscle is hard to turn down for old-school horsepower fans, especially when an automaker like Dodge offers such a neatly packed modern platform to build from. It's what's made the standard Hellcrate engines so popular with builders and performance shops across the country.

Dodge also recognizes that its customers who purchase its crate engines often place them in front of manual transmissions. As such, they provide part numbers up front for the engine's accompanying flywheel, clutch assembly and necessary installation hardware. The company also makes a list of other factory accessories and replacement parts so servicing the engine in the future shouldn't be a worry.

The all-new Hellcrate Redeye engine is available to order today for $21,807—about a fourth of the cost of a brand new Charger Hellcat Redeye. Given the extra 100 horsepower gain over the standard Hellcrate, it seems like a no-brainer for just $1,600 more. If you're looking for even more power, though, the next stop is the 1,000-horsepower Hellephant priced at $29,995.

