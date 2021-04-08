Brothers Surprise Their Dad By Restoring His '87 Honda Civic Si to Factory Fresh Condition

For reasons beyond our collective control, much of the past year or so has been spent cooped up in our homes with our families. New hobbies were attempted, Netflix was binged in its entirety, and, for better or worse, we probably got to know the people we live with a whole lot better. The Cortez's, however, went a different way.

As a surprise documented on the clan's auto-focused YouTube channel, they decided to spend many of their quarantine hours restoring their father's first sporty car: a 1987 Honda Civic Si. A cool, unpretentious ride for a cool, unpretentious guy. Over the course of eight months, this dusty hot hatch that apparently sat neglected in the family garage for over two decades was transformed back into a hot-and-shiny machine perfect for autocross, an activity Papa Cortez hadn't participated in since the mid-'90s.