Florida Man Arrested for Cutting Brake Cables on 140+ E-Scooters in Anti-Mobility Spree

Officers were then deployed to patrol the area, and in the early morning hours of September 28, one reportedly spotted Williams skulking around the neighborhood in a shadowy alley. Williams reportedly failed to come up with a satisfying explanation for his presence, and an ensuing search of his personal effects uncovered a glove and two wire cutters. He was then placed under arrest for “loitering or prowling” and felony criminal mischief; authorities also racked on a resisting arrest charge when Williams wouldn’t go quietly.

Police are in the process of gathering evidence to charge him with as many incidents of sabotage as possible—they claim to have proof of his guilt in 20 cases, with at least 140 suspected—and the FLPD also noted the majority of those occurred “within a two block-radius" of his residence.

Rental scooters may be a public nuisance in places, but this isn’t the way to make your displeasure known. It’s not clear whether any riders were injured after hopping on a scooter with non-functional brakes, but that’s the obvious public safety risk here. Besides, all that time, effort, and a likely criminal record just to cost Lime a couple grand in replacement cables. There’s no way he’s thinking it was worth it.