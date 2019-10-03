Thursday Tech News Roundup: Rare Earth, Rare Range Anxiety, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

1.4M hydrogen project could help cut carbon - Ed

Uber Copter goes public in NYC -- here's what it's like - Cnet

Why are rare earth elements so crucial for electronics manufacturing? - Eitplems

The new all-electric Renault Zoe tackles range anxiety head-on - Techradar

Tesla Model X Is 'Defective, Dangerous And Unsafe' New Lawsuit Claims - Ibtimes

Driverless cars appear at exhibition to show they can operate safely in London - Taxi-Point

Uber makes JFK airport helicopter taxis available to all users - Reuters

Tesla offers 72-hour backup of Sentry Mode videos in data collecting effort - Electrek

China's Continuing Rare Earth Dominance - Brica

Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan form labor union - Mainichi

Consumer Reports: Top electric cars - Abc7Chicago

Uber launches a shift-work finder app, Uber Works, starting in Chicago - Techcrunch

Nissan Should Look To Markets Outside Japan For Their Too-Cool IMk EV Concept ‘Kei’ Car - Forbes

