Tech News Roundup, Thursday 9/5/2019: $8,500 EVs, Chinese Batteries in Porsches, New Toyota Platform, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 5, 2019
[Editor’s note: This is The Drive's morning tech news roundup to start your day fully updated. The news are pulled off the ether by our fledgling newsbot (be kind, it is still learning), and they are curated by a human. Direct your news items, complaints, criticisms and compliments at ed [at] thedrive [dot] com, and help us help you stay informed about the exciting and dynamic world of mobility technology. ]
- Ex-Uber Engineer Gets Same Judge Who Warned He Faced 'Jail Time' in Secrets Case - Bloomberg: The prosecution of Anthony Levandowski will be overseen by the judge who two and a half years ago cautioned that the former Uber Technologies ...
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China From $8,500 - Gaadiwaadi: Renault K-ZE has a driving range of 271 km on a single charge and is offered in five variants in the Chinese market.
- Porsche Is in Talks to Buy Electric-Car Batteries From China - Bloomberg: Porsche is in discussions to procure electric-car batteries from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., as global automakers widen ...
- Japan will let driverless cars roam freely ahead of 2020 Olympics - Automotive News: As many as 100 self-driving cars will ferry up to 7,000 passengers in the week starting July 6, with Toyota and Nissan participating. The trial is meant to showcase Japan's strengths in the field.
- CATL and Bosch collaborate on 48V battery cells - Just-Auto: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) and Bosch have concluded a 'long-term strategic cooperation agreement' that will see CATL supply 48-volt battery cells for Bosch's 48-volt battery system globally.
- Hyundai’s solution for navigating traffic-clogged cities: mounting an electric scooter on your car - Washington Post: Hyundai, one of the world's largest automakers, is exploring adding e-scooters to their vehicles. The company has released an e-scooter prototype that is ...
- Veolia to help refine lithium for Toyota Tsusho, Orocobre - Im-Mining: "This award further consolidates Veolia's position as the preferred technology supplier of cutting-edge chemical processing solutions to global lithium producers ...
- BlackBerry will provide cybersecurity for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles - Techinvestornews: Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry are already working together on infotainment systems, but now the two companies plan to expand their ...
- New Toyota small car platform for 'engaging' next Yaris - Autocar: New GA-B modular architecture allows different small car bodystyles and a better driving experience Toyota has begun the gradual build-up to the unveiling of its next-generation Yaris, due to be shown in 2020, by revealing the new platform that will underpin it. The architecture, dubbed GA-B, is a development of the TNGA platform that underpins the bulk of Toyota"s European range, from the Prius and Corolla to the Camry and RAV4. The Japanese firm claims its focus is to "elevate the design and d
- Smart infrastructure to provide extra support for autonomous vehicles - Automotiveworld: In the automotive space, 5G will be an enabler of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication. C-V2X is gradually approaching commercial ...
- Ford launches 'myth-busting' campaign ahead of EV launch - The Detroit News: "We are out to de-bunk other electric vehicle misconceptions just as we did with the F-150 demonstration: by showing - not just telling - so that ...
- Report: City electric vehicle efforts could threaten grid in Seattle and elsewhere - Energynews: transportation. Report: City electric vehicle efforts could threaten grid in Seattle and elsewhere. Written By David Iaconangelo / Energywire 2 mins ago ...
- Tesla Model 3 was August's third best-selling car - Autoexpress: Latest UK figures reveal 2082 new Tesla Model 3s were registered in the UK last month as pent-up demand is satisfied.
- Door shuts on all Tesla Models - Teslamotorsclub: Just for anyones information. Tesla have confirmed that door shuts on all models are not fully painted with top coat. They wont entertain a return for...
- Japan Will Let Up to 100 Driverless Cars Roam Freely Ahead of Olympics - Bloomberg: For seven days next July, before Japan kicks off the Summer Olympics, Tokyo will let dozens of driverless vehicles roam freely around ...
- Hydrogen fuel cells gain momentum in maritime sector - Rivieramm: Within five years, vessels using hydrogen-powered fuel cells and batteries will make up a significant segment of the coastal fleet, according to Hyon ...
- Beijing to allow autonomous taxis to run tests in city suburb - Technode: Beijing regulators will allow driverless vehicle tests along 135 kilometers of public roads.
- Renault To Discontinue Diesel Vehicles From April 2020 - Motorbeam: Renault has decided to get rid of their diesel powered engines. The company will cease the sale of diesel cars from April 2020, focusing their attention and ...
- Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market (SBAS) 2019-2025 | Garmin, Raytheon, Rockwell ... - Ittechnologynews24: The Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) is considered to enhance the presentation of standard global navigation satellite (GPS) system ...
- Tesla's use of individual driver data for insurance 'state-by-state proposition' - Reuters: Tesla Inc's use of individual customer data, such as vehicle camera footage and GPS, to price its new insurance products will depend on drivers' authorization and individual U.S. state laws, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
- TomTom Collaborates with HELLA Aglaia for Real-Time HD Map Updating - Streetinsider: ... for HD Map updates from their fleet while keeping the flexibility of our software-only-solution which easily scales from ADAS to automated driving.".
- Number of TomTom-Powered Automated Vehicles on Road Doubles - Google: Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, said: "From ... location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, ...
- Grab Will Invest $150 Million in AI to Build Regional Super App - Bloomberg: Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup Grab Holdings Inc. intends to invest $150 million into artificial intelligence research over the next year, ...
- Singapore Says Global Collaboration Needed for AI Technology - Bloomberg: ... development of artificial intelligence, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said Thursday on Bloomberg Television with Haslinda ...
- Lyft fails to protect passengers against sexual assault, harassment, lawsuit claims - CNBC: "There have been many sexual assaults much worse than the ones suffered by plaintiffs ... where victims have been attacked and traumatized," the lawsuit alleges.
... and finally:
- British couple arrive home from holiday in France to find stowaway in car roof box - Mirror: higher than the 6ft maximum - parked on the street opposite the hotel before getting up at 4am. Simon Fenton ...