Friday Tech News Roundup: Car Deliveries, Redefined. More

Volkswagen drivers can have parcels delivered to their cars - Fleetnews

China car startup dodges Trump tariffs with AI and 3D printing - Nikkei

Toyota partners with Chinese companies to develop hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars - Financial Express

Tesla progress update in Shanghai's hi-tech industrial zone - Just-Auto

Survey finds scepticism over driverless car switch - Businesscar

European carmaker Skoda to provide drivers with voice activated digital assistant - CNBC

Bollinger reveals electric off-roader and pick-up truck - Autocar

Samsung and Other Asian Companies Will Profit From Electric-Car Demand. Will Investors Get on Board? - Barrons

Mahindra Is Now Exporting Peugeot-badged Electric Scooters To Europe - Zigwheels

