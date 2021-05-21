Meet the ’96 Honda Accord Wagon Packing a New Civic Type R Crate Engine

Two things happened in 1996. No more, no fewer. One was the foundation of off-road and performance wheel manufacturer Fifteen52, and the other was the Honda Accord's domination of the Japanese Touring Car Championship, winning eight of the 12 races it contested. Twenty-five years onward, and with one of Honda's Type R crate engines in its possession, Fifteen52 decided to help Honda commemorate their coinciding anniversaries by commissioning Project 96; a '96 Accord wagon track car halfway between the winning Accords of yore and a modern Civic Type R.

Engineered in large part by Honda Performance Development and Mountune, this Accord accounts for one of three demo cars built from FK8 Type R engines donated to shops, the other two being a CRX and an S2000. Though the Accord's chassis is easily the porkiest of the three, its build specification brings it halfway between its JTCC muse and a stock FK8, making it more than capable of holding on to the 2.0-liter K20C1's 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.