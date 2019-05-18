Japan's Crazy Cult Hit, Best Motoring's Hot-Version, Is Coming to Amazon Prime

​Japan's most outrageous car show, Best Motoring's Hot-Version, is coming to Amazon's popular video streaming service, Prime Video.

Hot-Version is a video series spun off from defunct Japanese car publication Best Motoring, whose heyday ran between 1987 and 2011. Released every two months, Hot-Version featured competitions between modified cars on either racetracks or mountain passes—known as "touge" to Japanophiles—with all cars being driven by professional racing drivers, including the real-life drift king himself: Keiichi Tsuchiya. Yes, this meant they occasionally blew up or crashed cars, which is something you almost never see in mainstream western car media.

The slightly campy but entertaining series wasn't just popular in Japan; it picked up an American and European cult following when English-subtitled versions of the show found their way online in the 2000s. Popularity was limited by the fact that only a small handful of the series's back catalog was available with subtitles, but that shouldn't be a problem anymore because fully subtitled versions of the show are coming to Prime Video, as announced Friday.