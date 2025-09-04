What Would You Pay for the 2026 Honda Prelude?

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 Honda Prelude was made official today, and it’s understandably garnering some mixed opinions from our readers. It’s a curious mix of specs: a peppy but not potent hybrid powertrain, coupled with the suspension and brakes of a Civic Type R. How attractive it’ll be to buyers will largely depend on how expensive it is, and that’s the one detail we don’t know yet—at least for Americans. Because across the Pacific, the Prelude will cost the equivalent of $41,600 in yen, which happens to be more than the Civic Type R, Nissan Z, Toyota GR Corolla, and Supra do in Japan.

Now, if you read that and think, “Wow, those cars must be cheap over there,” then you’re partially right—though the yen’s poor value compared to the dollar over the last five years plays a big part in that story. Regardless, here’s how the Prelude’s price in Japan sits in relation to those aforementioned cars, alongside what they cost here.

Base price in Japanese market Base price in U.S. market Honda Prelude ¥6,179,800 ($41,619) TBA Toyota GR Corolla ¥5,680,000 ($38,253) $40,355 Nissan Z ¥5,497,800 ($37,026) $44,165 Honda Civic Type R ¥4,997,300 ($33,655) $47,090 Toyota Supra 2.0 ¥4,995,000 ($33,636) $47,575 (2024)

Of all those cars, the Prelude has the least power by far, at 200 horsepower. But it’s also guaranteed to be the most fuel-efficient, which emphasizes how Honda intends for this car to serve quite a different purpose from everything else in that set. My colleague Jerry drove a Civic Hybrid for more than 1,800 miles over several months and averaged 51 mpg, and that sedan has the same powertrain as the Prelude.

That said, you can get into a Civic Hybrid for $30,490. A Civic Si costs $32,190, and we know from the table above that the top-dog Type R sits at $47,090. That leaves American Honda with a big gap to price the Prelude within. And, given that the coupe will be sold in just a single configuration with all the trimmings, the low, Civic Si-end of that range seems less likely.

Honda

At the same time, if the Prelude costs about here in the States what it will in Japan, it’ll be pretty hard to swallow. At $40K, you’re butting up against a GR Corolla Core. The Hyundai Elantra N starts at $35,595 and is a fantastic affordable sports car. The Civic Si will be more engaging for those who want three pedals, and the Volkswagen GTI is a fine choice for a fun-to-drive yet comfortable daily, at $33,670.

So, considering all those options, all landing somewhere along the entry-level sports car spectrum, I put it to you: What should the new Prelude cost? What’s the most it could cost, while still being reasonably successful within its niche? Like I said in the overall reveal post, Honda’s proposition here can’t be compared to anyone else’s. For better or worse, the Prelude seems to be a completely unique product, vying for the same dollars.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com