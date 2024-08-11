You Can’t Have a Honda S2000, But You Can Wear One on Your Wrist

The number of limited-edition and bespoke automotive-related watches out there is not in short supply. Luxury automakers in particular are known for their partnerships with watchmakers. Luckily, OEM-backed timepieces are not reserved solely for the six-figure set. Take this vintage Honda S2000-shaped gold watch and its chrome-finished version, for example, found via a Japanese reseller. Unfortunately, as I began writing this story, their availability was no more—just like the car!

At least when they were for sale, the S2000 watches were much more affordable than the S2000 car. When new, the Honda open-top sportscar started in the low- to mid-$30,000s depending on the model year. Now, 20-plus years later, they’re still selling for that much. And that’s just the ones only moderately modified, in half-decent condition. Find an immaculate example with low miles and zero mods, and you’re looking to drop 100 grand at auction. Well, such is the price of icon status.

Sushi Watches

A quirky and rare Honda watch doesn’t seem so extravagant in comparison. And at a teeny fraction of the cost of a used S2000, the unique timepieces are possibly more head-turning. Both watches were sold through Sushi Watches. The watch featuring a golden S2000 case and matching yellow strap sold for 34,000 yen ($231), while the chrome car with a black leather strap retailed for 32,000 yen ($218). Yes, they’re pricier than something purchased from a discount retailer, but who’s gonna notice such a basic watch on your wrist, let alone ask about where you got it?

According to its About page, the online shop is run by Hiroshi (no last name given), who lives in Osaka and loves “unusual watches, vintage clothing, and fishing.” All of these are available on the website, by the way, except for actual fish. (Though Hiroshi does offer a selection of fishing lures.) Nearly every item is listed as vintage and some variety of rare—i.e., very very rare, super rare, or ultra rare. But I don’t doubt his assertions. The pieces look classic but meticulously taken care of. Sushi Watches is like an antique shop but without the musty basement smell.

The origin of the Honda wristwatches is a mystery, though. They appear to have been official Honda merchandise, as a “Honda Collection” box is visible in both listings. That said, all our searches for a model number and original release date turned up empty. Notably, the case closely resembles an “AP1” S2000, which was built from 1999 to 2003 before the roadster’s midcycle refresh. But other than the car-shaped case, there aren’t many distinguishing features on the watch itself. A Honda logo is positioned at the 12 o’clock hour of the dial and the caseback of the chrome watch displays “Honda S2000.”

Watches bearing the same logo on the box appear to have been produced through partnerships with Casio, Seiko, and other Japanese brands. It’s possible the S2000 watch was made as part of a collab. Honda also continues to release model-specific watches. Its latest is a Casio Edifice Honda Type R Edition that retails for $400. If you’re kicking yourself for missing out on these S2000 pieces though, Sushi Watches may list more in the future.

Regardless of how or when this seemingly hard-to-find S2000 watch was created, it shows that paying tribute to your favorite car, classic or otherwise, doesn’t require deep pockets, or even a driveway. Sometimes, the only parking space you need is an empty wrist.