Never-Titled 2009 Honda S2000 With Only 95 Miles Can Be Yours Right Now for $100,000

It’s been roughly a decade since the last Honda S2000 rolled off the assembly line. Given its age and status as a desirable, somewhat rare rear-wheel-drive sports roadster, finding a low-mileage and unmolested example can seem like searching for a needle and a haystack. That said, if you’ve been looking for the least-used Honda S2000 remaining today, this 2009 AP2 up for bidding on eBay with only 95 miles on the clock could be your best bet.

The 2009 S2000 is a black-on-gray, updated AP2 model, meaning it’s one of the last “S2Ks” ever built featuring all of the midcycle updates. As a result, it also comes with a more powerful “F22C1” inline-four, which received a slight displacement bump up to 2.2 liters while making 237 horsepower. Thankfully, it features a six-speed manual transmission—like all S2Ks should've had from the factory.

It's claimed to be only one of 84 examples built in triple black during the S2000's final production year.

This just happens to be the same 2009 S2000 that sold on Bring a Trailer back in February with only 91 miles on its odometer. The seller only put a handful of miles on the car, likely driving it down the street and into a reserved storage locker.