Never-Titled 2009 Honda S2000 With Only 95 Miles Can Be Yours Right Now for $100,000
The near-perfect S2K is currently up for auction on Ebay with impeccable documentation spanning the course of its low-mileage lifespan.
It’s been roughly a decade since the last Honda S2000 rolled off the assembly line. Given its age and status as a desirable, somewhat rare rear-wheel-drive sports roadster, finding a low-mileage and unmolested example can seem like searching for a needle and a haystack. That said, if you’ve been looking for the least-used Honda S2000 remaining today, this 2009 AP2 up for bidding on eBay with only 95 miles on the clock could be your best bet.
The 2009 S2000 is a black-on-gray, updated AP2 model, meaning it’s one of the last “S2Ks” ever built featuring all of the midcycle updates. As a result, it also comes with a more powerful “F22C1” inline-four, which received a slight displacement bump up to 2.2 liters while making 237 horsepower. Thankfully, it features a six-speed manual transmission—like all S2Ks should've had from the factory.
It's claimed to be only one of 84 examples built in triple black during the S2000's final production year.
This just happens to be the same 2009 S2000 that sold on Bring a Trailer back in February with only 91 miles on its odometer. The seller only put a handful of miles on the car, likely driving it down the street and into a reserved storage locker.
The car also comes with its factory xenon high-intensity-discharge headlights, both master keys, and even its original hardtop cover.
It's completely stock, and even more impressive is the fact that the car has never been registered, complete with a certificate for MSO, or Manufacturers Statement of Origin.
Could this be the cleanest S2000 time capsule in the country, if not the whole world? Possibly, but you’ll certainly have to pay for it as it’s buy-it-now price is just short of $100,000, or $30,000 more than it sold for in the previous BaT auction.
