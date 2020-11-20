How This Brand New, 34-Mile Honda S2000 Got Parked for 20 Years

Whenever we see an auction listing for a time capsule car with less than a hundred miles on it, we always wonder: What's the deal? Who makes a decision to park something like a 1990 Lamborghini Countach after just 84 miles and sell it decades later? There are a lot of rich people with big garages out there, sure, but sometimes there are also regular people like Hedy Cirrincione, the owner of a 34-mile 2000 Honda S2000 that's getting sold by Mecum Auctions in January. She's not a big-time collector, nor is she a Honda nut bent on preserving one of its greatest achievements. Instead, she bought one new, loved it, and simply had the good sense to snag a second one that she kept stowed away for two decades.

Mecum

An admitted “gearhead for life,” Hedy Cirrincione was walking through an upstate New York’s Honda showroom on the way to the parts department “when I stopped dead in my tracks,” she recalls. It was a new Honda S2000, fresh on the market in the year 2000. For this gearhead, who had owned foreign cars all her life, it was too much to pass by. She bought the bright red S2000 on the spot and has been driving it daily ever since.

Hedy Cirrincione