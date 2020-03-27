Someone Wants $10K for this Absolutely Ruined 'Can-Am' Honda S2000

As for the bodywork, the seller doesn’t list any information on what it’s made out of, how it was made, whether it’s actually functional, or why any of this was done in the first place. From the limited pictures in the ad, the panels also don’t look like they line up perfectly with the rest of body, meaning if someone were to take this S2000 on track and go for gusto, they might see a portion of the body ripped away—but at least they’d make one of YouTube’s crash compilation videos.

The bastardized Honda S2000 currently resides outside Phoneix, Arizona, with the seller wanting a whopping $10,000 for the machine. According to Bring A Trailer, good Honda S2000s range between $10,000 and $30,000 with one touching the $100,000 range. This one is definitely not a good example and I feel like the seller will be hard-pressed to find someone willing to slap ten g’s on this project.

Then again, I wouldn’t have guessed that during a world-wide quarantine we’d all be talking about a documentary about two warring meth-addict big-cat owners and cults.

