Pretty-in-Pink Honda S2000 Drift Car Rocks 8.3-Liter Dodge Viper V-10

Arguably, the highlight of the Honda S2000 has always been its engine. Honda's high-revving, naturally aspirated four-pot made way more power than its displacement would suggest and sounded more like a sports bike than a Porsche Boxster rival. Swapping the S2K's evocative engine out is nothing short of heresy among Honda heads and if you're gonna do it, it'd better be good.

As seen on Engine Swap Depot, one Norwegian drifter seems to have made a case with her pink 2001 S2000 that's had its 2.0-liter removed and a 8.3-liter V-10 plopped in its place. Specifically, the V-10 out of a 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10, the very engine found in the Viper of the same vintage. It makes 506 horsepower and 542 pound-feet of torque, several magnitudes above the stock Honda's 237 hp and 153 pound-feet.