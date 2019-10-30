This $8,000 Dodge Viper RT/10 is Actually a Chevy Corvette C4 Kit Car

In America, when you can't buy what you want, you make it yourself.

By James Gilboy
Neil Ksiazek on Facebook
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

Pretend that it's 1996. You have the cash for either a Chevrolet Corvette or a Dodge Viper, but not both. You want the Viper's exotic looks but would prefer the Corvette's tried-and-true powertrain which had been continuously refined for more than a decade. If only there were a single vehicle that combined these two attributes...

Neil Ksiazek on Facebook

Corver? Vipette?

That dream was evidently the one behind the creation seen here, which may look like a first-generation Dodge Viper, but is actually a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette from the long-lived C4 generation's final model year. Instead of the Viper's colossal, 8.4-liter V-10, this Corviperette (or whatever you'd like to call it) has a smaller, 5.7-liter LT1 V-8. As such, you don't get the Viper's 400 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque, or the purr of its low-revving V-10, though 300 horse, 335 torque, and arguably the best performance aftermarket of any engine on the planet, are solid consolation prizes.

Neil Ksiazek on Facebook

Corviper?

With it being a Chevrolet underneath the Viper body, unfortunately, this car can only offer the C4's interior, which is as squared-off and polymer-ific as they come, in addition to being of '80s General Motors build quality. That's not to say that '90s Chrysler was much better, with the Viper having a similar parts sharing program as the Corvette's decade-old economy components.

Neil Ksiazek on Facebook

Corvipette?

Obviously, this Corvette was built to mimic the Viper's looks rather than its ownership experience, and at that, it does a passable job. Should looking like you drive a Viper be all that matters to you, then you're in luck, because this car is for sale on Facebook Marketplace for a mere $8,000. It's on the pricy side for an automatic C4, and though some of Dodge's newer Vipers are climbing in value, the first generation Vipers can be found for just a few thousand more than this clone. We found one for $22,900, another for $26,550, and two even lower with current bids for $16,000

With Gen 1 Vipers trading at lower values, the question becomes whether or not you want a replica for dirt cheap or do you save a little while longer and get the real deal? V-8 versus V-10. Dodge versus Chevrolet. Viper versus Corvette. Let us know which you'd choose. 

Neil Ksiazek on Facebook

Viporvette?

MORE TO READ