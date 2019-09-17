Buy This Three-Wheel, RWD Chevrolet Citation Frankenstein for Just $4,950

Can you recall the last time you heard someone bring up the 1980-1985 Chevrolet Citation? No, of course you can't, and that's because nobody thinks about GM's first real attempt at an economy car (the Chevette notwithstanding). There's little to say about it, and thus even less reason to consider modifying one, but that didn't stop an Iowa man from turning their Citation into one of the strangest, yet somehow greatest custom cars we have ever seen.

Your eyes don't deceive you, you're looking at a Chevrolet Citation trike conversion, one with a custom fender badge that's been baptized as "Triaton." The original's 2.5-liter "Iron Duke" four-cylinder, three-speed automatic transaxle, and pretty much everything else has been moved rearward in order to make the Triaton a "proper" rear-wheel-drive trike. That, in turn, means that either the bodywork was flipped around on the engine or vice versa, though in either case, it means the radiator had to be remounted to stay in its original location behind the grille, which now faces rearward. Are you lost yet?