The Honda S2000 Is the Next Bring a Trailer Value King

Before you all accost the buyer for paying too much for a simple, non-celebrity-owned Honda with "just" 237 horsepower, though, there's quite a lot here that justifies the price. First off, it's a CR which not only added more aggressive steering, suspension, and aero but was also way rarer than the standard S2K. According to the listing and corroborated by this chart found on S2Ki, a total of 700 CR models existed in the U.S., just 140 of which were painted Rio Yellow Pearl.

Plus, even though it's miles are low, it's unlikely this is one of those garage queens that spent the last 12 years uncared for and, resultantly, it probably doesn't need a bunch of work to get running properly again. This particular S2000 was apparently owned by the American Honda Motor Company itself before an employee took possession and sold it to the current seller in 2019, who apparently added just 60 miles to the odometer in the last eight months. In other words, it was owned by people who didn't drive it much but probably knew what they were doing, maintenance-wise.