For Sale: A 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 That Hasn’t Moved in Nearly 40 Years
Even with bidding surpassing $165,000, the reserve is yet to be met.
Car museum curators may want to check in between their couch cushions for an extra couple hundred grand (and get their restoration guy on the phone) because spotted on eBay is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 with just 13,271 original miles.
Brought to our attention via Road and Track, this barely used, completely stock, four-speed manual Mustang was apparently purchased from its original owner back in 1981, driven 30 miles to its current location, and has not been driven since. Low miles and limited activity don't make this a Concours-grade Mustang, though, and judging by the photos, it doesn't look it's been washed since 1981 either. There's a good amount of dust and grime coating pretty much all surfaces; the windows are unusably hazy; and light rust can be seen caked underneath the trunk lid and in the engine bay. Stuff like this is essentially why car-bubbles are a thing.
Plus, given the fact that this car hasn't been driven in almost 40 years, most if not all of its rubber components will undoubtedly need to be replaced. We'd probably start with the tires. Nevertheless, the auction's highest bid sits at $165,100 as of this writing, which isn't enough to clear the undisclosed reserve set by the seller. As a reference, a pristine, show-car quality example was listed for $429,900 several years ago.
When new, the 1969 Boss 429 generated 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque from its 429-cubic-inch V-8—the most powerful factory Mustang at the time, hence its name. In other words, get this thing to the right restoration shop/body guy/detailer and this might be the classic Mustang to end all classic Mustangs.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis New 1998 BMW 740i Has Been in a Bubble for Two Decades, and Now It's Finally for SaleTime to burst that bubble.READ NOW
- RELATEDRule the Track With This Restored 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and Matching Car HaulerIt's like taking a leap back in time to the 1970 Trans-Am championship.READ NOW
- RELATEDRare 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca With 1,200 Miles Is Worthy of Second MortgageThe Mustang's TracKey that unlocks all 444 hp has apparently never been used, which will hopefully change when the top bidder takes it home next week.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 50-Car Barn Find Is Full of Your Wildest American Muscle Car DreamsAnd they're headed to auction.READ NOW
- RELATEDRusty 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Barn Find Sells for Staggering $800,000Not surprising, considering these go for millions when restored.READ NOW