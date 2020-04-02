For Sale: A 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 That Hasn’t Moved in Nearly 40 Years

Car museum curators may want to check in between their couch cushions for an extra couple hundred grand (and get their restoration guy on the phone) because spotted on eBay is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 with just 13,271 original miles.

Brought to our attention via Road and Track, this barely used, completely stock, four-speed manual Mustang was apparently purchased from its original owner back in 1981, driven 30 miles to its current location, and has not been driven since. Low miles and limited activity don't make this a Concours-grade Mustang, though, and judging by the photos, it doesn't look it's been washed since 1981 either. There's a good amount of dust and grime coating pretty much all surfaces; the windows are unusably hazy; and light rust can be seen caked underneath the trunk lid and in the engine bay. Stuff like this is essentially why car-bubbles are a thing.