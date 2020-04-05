Be Amazed at the Recovery of This Ford Mustang Boss 302 That Flew Off a Canyon Road

California's canyons attract driving enthusiasts from across the nation with their twisty roads and unmatched views. Perfect weather is also a plus, especially when your only two options around this time are to be locked inside your home or on the open road. Still, they demand a certain level of respect that often isn't given to them, and that looks to be the case for this Ford Mustang Boss 302 that flew off Angeles Crest Highway and tumbled 400 feet—far out of sight from the road itself.

First off, it's important to note that the driver survived and apparently only had minor bruising on their face as a result of the crash. They turned up at the tow shop the next day to release the Grabber Blue 'Stang to their insurance, but only after it was retrieved from the thicket by a 50-ton rotator aptly named "Hulk."

Pepe's Towing Service was on-site the morning after the crash with tons of gear, most of which was needed to recover the car. Upon arriving around 7 a.m. on March 28, they deployed a drone to not only spot the Mustang but to find their way down to it in order to hook up the 150-feet choker cable. That was then hooked up to 250 feet of additional winch line sourced at the top of the canyon.

It took a mighty hike to reach the pony car, which was amazingly intact for the most part despite rolling violently down the hill. With the cable wrapped around the Blue Oval's front end, Hulk fished it up through thorny brush and sizable rock faces in a cinch.

This was far from a small job, though, as it required more than a handful of crew members to operate the truck, fasten the cables to the Ford, and relay info from one to another with eyes on the situation via drone. Once the car was back and dangling over the ACH, it was placed on a flatbed and hauled off.