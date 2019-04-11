Rare 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca With 1,200 Miles Is Worthy of Second Mortgage

Collectors of pristine, collector-grade Mustangs, listen up. Spotted on Bring a Trailer is a 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca with less than 1,200 miles on the odometer.

Made in 2012 and 2013, the Boss 302 took the standard Mustang GT, gave it a large handful of go-fast goodies, and revived a nameplate not seen since 1970. The more modern Boss' 5.0-liter V-8 produced 444 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Power travels through a six-speed manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential before reaching the rear wheels.