Turn a Lego Ford Mustang Into a Vintage Mopar or Chevy Truck With These Clever Guides

Lego builders never fail to impress with the level of patience and detail they put into each creation. Some go as far as dedicating their time to find new uses for old sets of bricks, making multiple models from the same kit. One top-level Lego master over at Rebrickable has done the Lord's work, offering a guide that shows how to turn the parts from a 1960s Ford Mustang set into a classic Mopar muscle car, or even an old Chevy pickup.

It takes a monumental amount of critical thinking to put together a Lego guide, let alone one for a model that was never intended to be built from the factory. That's what the community at Rebrickable does, though, as it has an array of instruction guides as well as thousands of My Own Creations (MOCs) submitted by individuals. You simply pay to download the PDF of the build guide, which provides a step-by-step of how to repurpose your kit completely. In short, it’s a great way to get more out of a set you already own.

Anyone who has Lego set 10265-1—AKA the original Ford Mustang—stashed away in their closet can follow this how-to put together by firas_legocars. Amazingly, zero extra pieces are required and the end results look like they were meant to be built that way all along.