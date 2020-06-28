Turn a Lego Ford Mustang Into a Vintage Mopar or Chevy Truck With These Clever Guides
The best part? No extra bricks are required.
Lego builders never fail to impress with the level of patience and detail they put into each creation. Some go as far as dedicating their time to find new uses for old sets of bricks, making multiple models from the same kit. One top-level Lego master over at Rebrickable has done the Lord's work, offering a guide that shows how to turn the parts from a 1960s Ford Mustang set into a classic Mopar muscle car, or even an old Chevy pickup.
It takes a monumental amount of critical thinking to put together a Lego guide, let alone one for a model that was never intended to be built from the factory. That's what the community at Rebrickable does, though, as it has an array of instruction guides as well as thousands of My Own Creations (MOCs) submitted by individuals. You simply pay to download the PDF of the build guide, which provides a step-by-step of how to repurpose your kit completely. In short, it’s a great way to get more out of a set you already own.
Anyone who has Lego set 10265-1—AKA the original Ford Mustang—stashed away in their closet can follow this how-to put together by firas_legocars. Amazingly, zero extra pieces are required and the end results look like they were meant to be built that way all along.
Other sites have said that the alternative muscle car is a Dodge Challenger, but truthfully, it looks more like a Charger of the same vintage. There are no oval headlights, and the taillights are circular instead of horizontal bars. The pickup is definitely a Chevrolet, though—circa 1954. How is it possible to make a cab and truck bed from bricks that were meant for a two-door pony car? Maybe we'll have to pay up and find out.
Luckily, these guides are typically affordable. This particular one is only $20; compare that to the $150 sticker that Lego asks for set 10265-1 and you'll see the value. If you wanted to spend your hard-earned cash on certified Lego sets that cost upwards of a hundred bucks, go ahead. These are hard to beat when it comes to fun-per-dollar, no matter how you shake it.
