This Intimidating Chevy Camaro Will Face the Ford Mustang in Australia's Supercar Championship

With Holden gone and the Commodore dead, General Motors will soon be without its iconic avatar in Australia's Supercars Championship. Rather than concede its decades-long fight with Ford, however, GM will meet its rival on its own, pony car-shaped terms by entering Chevrolet Camaro race cars in the 2022 Supercars Championship.

The Camaro will debut with a new generation of Supercars which, like the cars they'll replace, will be based on an identical "control chassis." This updated frame will be lower, wider, and lighter than the outgoing cars, and offer accommodations for hybrid power down the road. For now, though, naturally aspirated, 600-horsepower V8s will continue to reign supreme, with twin-turbo V6s having failed to catch on despite trials in 2018.